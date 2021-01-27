<div><p id="E60" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E61"><img class="aligncenter wp-image-43310 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hdhdhd-1024x773.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="773" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hdhdhd-1024x773.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hdhdhd-300x226.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hdhdhd-768x579.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hdhdhd-1536x1159.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hdhdhd-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hdhdhd-600x453.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hdhdhd.jpg 1609w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">W<\/span><span id="E62">ith winter weather anticipated to impact portions of western Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to plan <\/span><span id="E63">now<\/span><span id="E64"> for travel as they may <\/span><span id="E65">encounter<\/span><span id="E66"> slick, snow-covered roads, particularly overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and into morning commute hours on Thursday, Jan. 28.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E67" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E68">Rain is expected to transition to heavy snow which may accumulate on roads particularly in the New River Valley and higher elevations.\u00a0With the weather event starting as rain, VDOT crews and contractors will not apply brine to roads ahead of this storm as any pretreatment would wash off and not be effective.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E69" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E70">When the snow first starts, drivers should pay particular attention to bridges and overpasses, which may become slick first.\u00a0\u00a0VDOT snowplow operators will be monitoring conditions tonight to begin treating and plowing roads when the winter precipitation starts.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E71" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E72">The interstate and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) are VDOT\u2019s top priority for snow removal during a weather event.\u00a0<\/span><span id="E74">As long as<\/span><span id="E76"> the snow continues to fall, snowplow operators will be making multiple passes over these main routes and not working on low-volume secondary routes (those numbered 600 and above) or neighborhood streets.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E77" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E78">Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT\u2019s 511 free mobile app or the\u00a0<\/span><a id="E79" href="http:\/\/www.511virginia.org\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span id="E80" class="qowt-stl-Hyperlink">www.511Virginia.org<\/span><\/a><span id="E81">\u00a0website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E82" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E83">The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E84" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E85">\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E86" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><\/p><\/div>