<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-41867 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/open_1608166467-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/open_1608166467-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/open_1608166467-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/open_1608166467-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/open_1608166467.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">The county administration office will open at noon on Thursday, December 17.<\/p><\/div>