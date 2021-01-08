<div><div><img class="size-medium wp-image-42605 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/sadasdgasdgasrdg-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/sadasdgasdgasrdg-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/sadasdgasdgasrdg-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/sadasdgasdgasrdg.jpg 400w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Due to the wintry weather, the Patrick County Administration office\u00a0closed at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8.<\/div><\/div>