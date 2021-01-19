<div><p><img class="alignleft wp-image-43054 size-thumbnail" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/phone_1611069673-150x150.png" alt="" width="150" height="150" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/phone_1611069673-150x150.png 150w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/phone_1611069673-300x300.png 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/phone_1611069673-100x100.png 100w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px">Work on the telephone system in the Patrick County administrative offices has been completed. However, some of the lines may need to be adjusted. Technicians currently are working on those adjustments. Callers are asked to call back if they are unable to get through.<\/p><\/div>