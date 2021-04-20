High School Honor Rolls for Apr. 21 Edition
Botetourt County high schools have released the following honor rolls for the third nine-week grading period: JAMES RIVER A...
What’s in your water? Did you know that private water supplies like wells and springs are unregulated? It is the responsibility of...
The DEA National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Two locations in Botetourt will...
This leather bound book was owned by General James Breckinridge (1763-1833) and kept in his Fincastle law office, which...
By Matt de Simone Botetourt County has a new event destination to experience the outdoors and its beautiful countryside....
Last week, Billy Martin, Board of Supervisors representative from the Blue Ridge District, provided Botetourt County with another community update....