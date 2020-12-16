By Bobby Bordelon

The months-long hunt for a new City Administrator in Ronceverte is finally over – previous accounting manager and acting city administrator Pam Mentz was approved by City Council on Monday, December 7, approving a change to city code in order to formally grant her the position.

“I’m happy to cast my vote in the affirmative on this motion,” said Recorder Deena Pack.

“I think we all are,” replied Mayor David Smith.

In order to approve Mentz, City Council voted to change city code – previously, Ronceverte’s Municipal Ordinances required the City Administrator to have a bachelor’s degree from “an accredited college or university,” but now “this shall not be an absolute requirement” as “relevant past experience may be taken into consideration when considering the qualifications of any candidate for this position.”

Mentz’s past experience is directly relevant – since the departure of former City Administrator Reba Mohler, Mentz has filled in many of these duties, then being appointed acting city administrator in September. Before this, Mentz served as the city’s accounting manager.

“I know this has been an interesting six months to get to this, but we appreciate your time as acting [city administrator],” Smith said.

“I’m very honored, thank you all for giving me this opportunity. I’ve been here 11 years and hopefully many, many more,” Mentz said.

Interviews to fill Mentz’s previous position are ongoing.

In other business:

Smith celebrated the memorial parade for Gary “P Nut” Bland, saying he would “be missed.” For more about the life of the well known EMT, local volunteer, DJ, and more, see the story in last week’s Mountain Messenger – “Judith Bland, ER nurse and wife of Gary “P Nut” Bland, remembers her husband after fatal battle with COVID-19”

Although unhappy with the cancellation of the annual Christmas parade due to COVID-19, Smith hopes the upcoming vaccine will allow for events in 2021.

The city’s annual holiday dinner will not be held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a boxed, grab-and-go breakfast or lunch is currently in the works.

“I hope you all have a safe, safe, safe, Christmas and a happy New Year,” Smith said.