CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament will move from its longtime home in North Carolina to the Atlanta area in 2026, the league announced Thursday.

The tournament will be held at the 13,000-seat Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, which is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The decision to move the event followed an extensive bid process and evaluation by coaches and administrators.

The tournament has been played in Greensboro, North Carolina, for 25 of the past 26 seasons. It was in Conway, South Carolina, in 2017. Charlotte, North Carolina, was host from 1997-1999 and Rock Hill, South Carolina, from 1992-1996. The first neutral site was Fayetteville, North Carolina, from 1983-1991.

The 2026 tournament is set for March 4-8.

“Women’s basketball is thriving, and we are delighted to bring the longest-running collegiate conference women’s basketball tournament to a new, state-of-the-art venue in our region, further enhancing the incredible success we have achieved with our partners in Greensboro,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said.

The 2025 tournament drew more than 70,000 fans for the first time since 2009. The title game between Duke and North Carolina State set an attendance record of 11,823.

