<div><figure id="attachment_37389" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-37389" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-37389" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC5.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="882" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC5.jpeg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC5-272x300.jpeg 272w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC5-768x847.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC5-600x662.jpeg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC5-750x827.jpeg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-37389" class="wp-caption-text">Kendra Reynolds not only takes pride in her work but enjoys being an entrepreneur in a business she can let her creativity shine through!<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<p style="font-weight: 400"><em>By Heather Clower<br>\nThe Parsons Advocate<\/em><\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">There are very few, if any, people that the Covid-19 pandemic did not affect in some way.\u00a0 For Kendra Reynolds of the St. George community, this meant quitting her job and becoming an entrepreneur.\u00a0 \u201cI always wanted to be a small business owner, so I thought why not now and went for it,\u201d said Reynolds.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_37385" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-37385" style="width: 332px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-37385" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC1.jpeg" alt="" width="332" height="357" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC1.jpeg 500w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC1-279x300.jpeg 279w" sizes="(max-width: 332px) 100vw, 332px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-37385" class="wp-caption-text">Kendra Reynolds, owner of ABC Botanicals, uses top-quality ingredients to offer high-end products to her customers.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">In August of 2020, ABC Botanicals became a reality.\u00a0 She shared the fun fact that the name came from her daughter\u2019s initials (A.B.C.).\u00a0 Reynolds creates a variety of health, beauty, and wellness products including sugar scrubs made with organic sugar and coconut oil, wax sachets made with organic soy, organic beeswax and essential oils, all-natural lip balms, and organic salves, lotion bars, and bath teas.\u00a0 A natural fire starter is also one of her products and shower steamers will be coming soon.\u00a0 \u201cI chose to get into this business because I have always loved all things natural, aromatherapy, and self-care products,\u201d she stated. \u201cI figured why not combine all of these things into products I love?\u00a0 I consider myself to be a creative individual and being in this business, I can let my creativity soar!\u00a0 When I make each product, I can\u2019t help but have a smile on my face, it genuinely makes me happy and I love what I do.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">The desire to embark in this business goes even deeper for Reynolds as her products assist her in a personal way as well.\u00a0 \u201cMy mission in this business is bigger than what it seems,\u201d she explained.\u00a0 \u201cI have always had struggles with my anxiety and aromatherapy always seems to help.\u00a0 While making my products, I always feel so relaxed and stress free.\u00a0 With this platform what I\u2019m building, I\u2019m hoping to help other individuals realize the importance of self-care.\u00a0 My products aren\u2019t just for beauty, they are also for relaxation, aromatherapy, and for an individual to have a little bit of \u2018me time\u2019.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWhen I make a new product, I test it out on myself to make sure it\u2019s something I would buy if I were the customer,\u201d explained Reynolds.\u00a0 \u201cI take pride in my work and want to make sure everyone receives a good quality product made with quality ingredients they can enjoy.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">Reynolds has big plans for ABC Botanicals in 2021 which include adding new products to her inventory.\u00a0 \u201cI have a lot of ideas that I can\u2019t wait to bring to life and share with the community,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/abc2\/"><img width="500" height="667" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC2.jpeg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC2.jpeg 500w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC2-225x300.jpeg 225w" sizes="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/abc3\/"><img width="500" height="667" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC3.jpeg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC3.jpeg 500w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC3-225x300.jpeg 225w" sizes="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/abc4\/"><img width="500" height="667" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC4.jpeg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC4.jpeg 500w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/ABC4-225x300.jpeg 225w" sizes="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px"><\/a>\n\n<p style="font-weight: 400">Even though a website has not yet launched for this new business, products can be found at Thomasyard in Thomas or on social media.\u00a0 Information can be found on Facebook and Instagram by searching for ABC Botanicals, or by emailing Reynolds at\u00a0<a href="mailto:abcbotanicalswv@gmail.com">abcbotanicalswv@gmail.com<\/a>.\u00a0 \u201cAny order, big or small, doesn\u2019t go unnoticed, I appreciate them all,\u201d confirmed Reynolds.\u00a0 \u201cI\u2019ve been so grateful and overjoyed from the amount of support I\u2019ve gotten on this journey so far.\u201d<\/p><\/div>