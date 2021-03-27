<br><p style="font-weight: 400"><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-47733" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/FullSizeRender-1.jpg" alt="" width="621" height="903" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/FullSizeRender-1.jpg 621w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/FullSizeRender-1-206x300.jpg 206w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/FullSizeRender-1-600x872.jpg 600w" \/>Brody Strawderman has been throwing in track since he was in the seventh grade.\u00a0In High school, is made it to the state tournament every year, bringing \u00a0home several\u00a0State medals.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">He choose Glenville State because it felt more like Tucker County than any of the other\u00a0Colleges he visited.\u00a0His freshman year he made it to the MEC conference and finished 4<sup>th<\/sup>\u00a0in the Hammer.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">That was just the beginning.\u00a0 His Sophomore year he finished 3<sup>rd<\/sup> in Hammer\u00a0and 4<sup>th<\/sup> place in disc.\u00a0His career was put on hold due to the covid 19 virus, but that didn\u2019t stop him from working.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">This past winter, he broke the school record and was number one in the region throwing the\u00a0Weights.\u00a0This past weekend, Glenville had their first meet outside meet.\u00a0 Brody threw a 49.89 meters\u00a0In the Hammer, in which he now also holds Glenville State\u2019s record in that event.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">Brody is not only excelling on the track field, he already has a Bachelor\u2019s degree in Art, and he is\u00a0double majoring in Exercise Science and Athletic Conditioning Coach.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">Strawderman also is on the Dean\u2019s list and was recently named Glenville\u2019s athlete of the week He is the son of Randy and Julie Strawderman of Parsons.\u00a0Grandson of Danny and Peggy Evans\u00a0And Riley Strawderman<\/p>\r\n