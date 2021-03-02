Ira Miller, 104 year old resident of Laneville, happily received his second Covid19 vaccine at the Parsons Fire Department Feb. 26th. Mr. Miller was snowmobiling this week on his farm. He is widely known for his beautiful basket making.

Tucker County ranks first in the state of West Virginia with 96% of residents 65 years and over vaccinated for COVID19. We have the excellent effort of The Tucker County Health Department, St. George Medical Clinic and Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Mountain Top Clinic and Mount Storm Health Center to thank for that.