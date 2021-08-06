<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-768x768.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-600x600.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-350x350.jpg 350w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-750x750.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_20504" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20504" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-20504" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-300x300.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-768x768.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-600x600.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-350x350.jpg 350w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1-750x750.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20504" class="wp-caption-text">Kathy Deacon (By Sera Petras)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Callie Heitala<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Kathy Deacon wants to make some magic happen in Martinsville.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As the new director of the city\u2019s Uptown Partnership, Deacon is tasked with transforming Uptown into a place that people want to live, work, and play.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019d been through Martinsville,\u201d Deacon said, \u201cbut I\u2019d never found a reason to stop. And that was one of the big things that got me excited about taking the position\u2014finding and creating reasons for folks to stop. That could be kind of my life work, my dream.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Before coming to Martinsville, Deacon was the founder and CEO of Co-Creative Consulting, LLC. She moved from the Washington, D.C. area to Staunton, Virginia, to be closer to family and became deeply involved with the community there, eventually becoming the Executive Director of the Staunton Creative Community Fund, a microlender focusing on helping build up small businesses.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_20502" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20502" style="width: 225px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-20502 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A2-225x300.jpg" alt="" width="225" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A2-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A2-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A2.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20502" class="wp-caption-text">Wall Street alleyway now.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">When Uptown Partnership began its search for a director, a board member sent Deacon the job description in hopes that she might know some suitable candidates. She applied herself. After a lengthy interview process, Deacon began her new role in May.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Deacon saw potential in Martinsville as she learned the history of the city.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">It flourished first around the tobacco industry and when that industry began to fail in the area, the city reinvented itself, finding success in the furniture and textile factories that moved in. Martinsville, Deacon said, is resilient. And it\u2019s time for yet another reinvention.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWhen you\u2019ve turned the corner one time, you can do it again,\u201d she added.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To help turn that corner, the Uptown Partnership worked with the Main Street Organization to identify specific transformation strategies, all aimed at that goal of encouraging people to live, work, and play in the city.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Housing is a big priority, particularly making sure housing is available to citizens from all income levels. Currently, the former BB&T building and the Chief Tassel building are under renovation, both as mixed-use spaces with apartments on the upper floors and retail space on the bottom.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_20503" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20503" style="width: 768px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-20503 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A3-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A3-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A3-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A3-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A3-750x1000.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/A3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20503" class="wp-caption-text">Artist Courtney Yellock\u2019s rendering of Wall Street alleyway.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe want to make sure that, strategically, we recruit or try to retain business that will support the residents\u2014things like coffee shops, bakeries, dry cleaners, business support centers\u2026, farm-to-table food, a boutique grocery\u2026, things that people want when they\u2019re living here.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Part of that strategy is to work with current building owners to improve their spaces because, as Deacon noted, \u201cpeople want to live where it\u2019s beautiful.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Some Uptown structures have fallen into disrepair, with problems ranging from outdated d\u00e9cor and tattered awnings to more serious interior damage. The Uptown Partnership aims to provide incentives for improvements and repairs which will make the buildings more attractive to potential developers and entrepreneurs to create what Deacon calls \u201csticky spaces\u2014 places that draw people here and make them want to sit and stay for a while.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Uptown Partnership is already at work developing one of these sticky spaces.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Recently, a group of community volunteers power washed and cleaned the alleyway connecting Bridge and Walnut Streets, located behind The Ground Floor. This alleyway will be one of the Partnership\u2019s flagship transformation projects. Eventually, the alley will become a gathering place, complete with tables, chairs, planters, and string lights. Perhaps, if funding allows, even move uniform pavement and a mural. The Partnership is working with Martinsville native Courtney Yellock, who won a number of prizes for his artwork from Piedmont Arts during his high school days, to create renderings for the new public gathering space.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition, the city obtained a grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development to do an assessment of the warehouse space on Depot Street. Structural and environmental assessments have been completed with a market demand study to follow soon which will assess the potential to develop an artisan center in that space. If studies suggest an artisan center is not the right fit for the community, Deacon is prepared to adjust course and welcome new ideas.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIf not an artisan center, then what,\u201d she asked.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Deacon wants to make sure the community has a voice in all the potential changes to Uptown.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Uptown Partnership received an initial grant from the Harvest Foundation to sustain operations for two years as well as fund a citizen-driven community visioning project, which recently launched.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The project will allow the community to share what they love, what they want to see change, and what challenges and opportunities they believe exist in Martinsville. A door hanger will be placed at the property of each Martinsville resident informing them of upcoming community meetings and online surveys to ensure that each citizen who wants to participate can do so.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Of course, Uptown revitalization comes with some challenges, and getting property owners on board is one of them. Deacon wants to encourage those owners to make their spaces more move-in ready for potential new businesses.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cEven more than just filling up (these buildings) is figuring out how to work with the property owners to ensure that they understand the importance of having not just a functional city but a beautiful one,\u201d she said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Another challenge is the city\u2019s history.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis community has been through a lot of trauma, historically,\u201d Deacon said, and cited the city\u2019s origins in the tobacco industry, built around slave labor, as a trauma. After the loss of that industry, the city rebuilt itself around furniture and textiles.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThen, after the NAFTA agreement was signed, having that industry move overseas, that has certainly been another trauma,\u201d Deacon said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Even previous aborted efforts to revitalize the city have had lingering effects, she said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThere have been lots and lots of studies, but even the implementation of those studies has been stalled which is another trauma,\u201d Deacon said, but she hopes to break that cycle.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She sees hope in Martinsville\u2019s future, which, she says, must happen whether the city reverts to a town.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWhether one is for reversion or not for reversion, Uptown and Martinsville and Henry County are a hub and it\u2019s an important time regardless of whether reversion happens or doesn\u2019t, the revitalization still has to take place here in order to create opportunity not just here, but in Henry County,\u201d she said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOur hope is that all the parties now are coming together and recognizing that the status quo is not going to work anymore. That we\u2019re actually going to need to do something for Martinsville, and particularly Uptown, to become a relevant area at a time that\u2019s so rich with opportunity,\u201d Deacon said. \u201cOur hope is that we and the other partners in the community can be a hope-spark igniter and get people to be a part of the healing process that needs to take place so that hope actually can spring forward.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>