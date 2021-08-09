<div><p>By Debbie Adams<\/p>\n<p>Hairstylist Pam Mitchell has retired after nearly 40 years of business in Vinton. If she hasn\u2019t done your hair herself, most likely she trained or mentored those who have.<\/p>\n<p>Mitchell started doing hair for free in her basement for family and friends when she was just 15 years old. She married at 17 and raised two sons, Scott and Troy, which didn't give her the time or opportunity to become a licensed hairdresser until she was 32 years old.

Hairstylist Pam Mitchell has retired after nearly 40 years in business in Vinton as owner of the Best Little Hairhouse and as a stylist at Salon 121. She is shown with her family–sons Troy (on left) and Scott, and husband Joe (seated) at her retirement celebration on July 29. She is shown with her family\u2013sons Troy (on left) and Scott, and husband Joe (seated) at her retirement celebration on July 29.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Encouraged by her customers who recognized her talent, she attended the American Beauty School in Roanoke and completed her license (2,000 hours of training) in just 13 months.<\/p>\n<p>Living in the Lindenwood area of Roanoke County at the time, Mitchell planned to open a salon in her home once she was licensed, but the laws changed about that time, making it illegal to run a hair salon from a residence.<\/p>\n<p>Mitchell pivoted to another plan and opened her Best Little Hair House in Vinton in 1984 on Hardy Road next to what was then the Lancermart. She convinced owner Henry Brabham to enclose the space which was used for storage, and which was just the right size for a small salon. She agreed to a five-year contract but ended up staying there for nine years with the goal of eventually building her own salon.

Pam Mitchell opened her first Best Little Hair House in Vinton in a tiny space on Hardy Road in 1984. She was backed financially by her brother-in-law, Pete Goria, in the new venture.<\/p>\n<p>About the time Mitchell opened her first salon, a Dolly Parton movie with a similar, but naughtier, name was popular at the box office. She switched it up to Best Little Hair House, thinking the \u201cname would get you in the door and the service would get you back.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In 1993, backed again by Goria, Mitchell built the second Best Little Hair House and Tanning Shed from the ground up, just up the street at 1390 Hardy Road. Hers was the first tanning salon in Vinton, which she later turned into a spa.

The new salon was built in the style of a house—Mitchell says because she wanted to project a homey, inviting atmosphere where customers would feel relaxed, welcome, and surrounded by friends.

Mitchell's goal was to build her own hair salon from the ground up. The second Best Little Hair House in Vinton was located on Hardy Road near the entrance to the Wolf Creek Greenway. The second Best Little Hair House in Vinton was located on Hardy Road near the entrance to the Wolf Creek Greenway.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>In 2006, Mitchell became the first woman in Virginia to obtain a liquor license for a day spa so \u201ccustomers could unwind. A customer might spend half a day at a spa and with the ABC license could be served not just lunch, but some wine or beer to go with it.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>She says it took about nine months to obtain the license through a very complicated process, but she has never been one to let anything stop her.<\/p>\n<p>Mitchell proved to be not only talented when it came to hair, but extremely astute in business and marketing as well. She credits her brother-in-law with making the salons possible through his financial backing, and her sister, Carolyn Goria, with teaching her everything she knows about business and marketing.<\/p>\n<p>But through the years, her biggest draw has been her personality. She is friendly and doesn\u2019t appear to have ever met a stranger; she is fun; she is feisty; she is unfiltered much of the time; and she is family focused. The atmosphere, according to those who have known her since her basement salon days, is one of friendship and family.<\/p>\n<p>When the first Best Little Hair House opened, there were five employees, including Mitchell. By the time she sold the business in 2008, she was up to 17 employees. In 2019, Mitchell sold the building itself, which now houses an insurance company.<\/p>\n<p>When she sold her business, she didn\u2019t retire. She began working for Angie Burton at Salon 121 on Jefferson Street in Vinton in 2013. Burton had worked for her at the Best Little Hair House until she went out on her own.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cShe was my boss, and then I was her boss,\u201d said Burton, who moved her business to the beautiful Vinyard home on Niagara Road in 2014. Mitchell moved with her.

Hairstylist Pam Mitchell (on right) is shown with Angie Burton, owner of Salon 121. She has had surgery on both shoulders and says her body is \u201csaying slow down.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Mitchell and her husband Joe, who retired about two years ago, don\u2019t have big plans for retirement other than relaxing. They have five grandchildren with a great-grandchild on the way, after 35 years of marriage this month.<\/p>\n<p>Friends, family, and customers celebrated her retirement at Salon 121 on July 29, her last day of work.<\/p>\n<p>Colleagues say that half of the hairstylists in Vinton have worked for Mitchell at one time or another. Several opened their own salons due to her influence or were mentored by her: Angie Burton with Salon 121, Melissa Peregoy with Splittin\u2019 Hairs Salon, Carmen Morris with Carmen & Co. Hair Studio, Reba Spradlin with Reba\u2019s Hair and Nails, Dana Newell with Hair Thairapy Salon, and others.<\/p>\n<p>Mitchell says she was glad when each one was able to strike out on their own and open their own business. She showed the ropes to those who showed promise through the years, even creating a booklet of rules, guidelines, and suggestions. She leased space to hairstylists at Best Little Hair House so each one learned to run their own small business there, and then transferred those skills to running their own larger businesses when they were ready.

Hairstylist Pam Mitchell (center) is shown with her lifelong best friends Betty Durham Cash (on left) and Cindy Ring at her retirement party. She said that on one occasion Mitchell was waxing her eyebrows, got the wax too hot, and removed some skin in the process. Another time, she ended up with \u201cLucille Ball orange hair\u201d in a hair coloring session gone wrong.<\/p>\n<p>Ring says while Mitchell has always been a lot of fun, she is also the one you can depend on in hard times.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWhen you come in the door [at the salon], your mood changes when you see Pam,\u201d Ring said. \u201cEven if she feels bad, she doesn\u2019t complain; she listens to everyone else\u2019s problems. She always has time for others. She is the type of person who never says \u2018no.\u2019 She has been a great supporter of the community as well.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Betty Durham Cash has also been friends with Mitchell since middle school. They have worked together on and off throughout the years. She remembers when Mitchell opened the first Hair House, \u201ca tiny, little place but she made it so successful. She has a great work ethic. Pam is a people person and customer oriented. She makes all her customers feel special, like they are the only customer she has, and treats them like her best friend. She bends over backwards for special requests. Customers keep coming back and refer others. She genuinely cares about people. She refuses to fail, and always did.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Angie Burton spent much of July 29 tearful over Mitchell\u2019s retirement. She worked at the Best Little Hair House for 13 years before going out on her own. \u201cShe\u2019s been like a Mama to me,\u201d Burton said. \u201cPam taught me a lot, just watching her. She took me under her wing and showed me how to run a business. She believed in me when I didn\u2019t believe in myself\u2014\u2019you\u2019re a leader,\u2019 she told me. She is the most caring, loving person I know. Pam will always have my heart." https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_1694-2-1140x1027.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter wp-image-48160 size-medium" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-211x300.jpg" alt="" width="211" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-211x300.jpg 211w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-721x1024.jpg 721w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-768x1091.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-1081x1536.jpg 1081w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-1441x2048.jpg 1441w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-600x853.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-750x1066.jpg 750w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-1140x1620.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/Mitchell-retires-photo-glamor-shot-scaled.jpg 1801w" sizes="(max-width: 211px) 100vw, 211px"><\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/48153-2\/pam-3\/"><img width="1024" height="597" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-1024x597.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-1024x597.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-300x175.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-768x448.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-1536x895.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-2048x1194.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-600x350.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-750x437.jpg 750w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-3-1140x664.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/48153-2\/pam-4\/"><img width="1024" height="687" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-1024x687.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-1024x687.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-300x201.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-768x515.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-1536x1031.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-2048x1375.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-600x403.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-750x503.jpg 750w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-4-1140x765.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/48153-2\/pam-5\/"><img width="1024" height="746" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-1024x746.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-1024x746.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-300x218.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-768x559.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-1536x1118.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-2048x1491.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-600x437.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-120x86.jpg 120w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-750x546.jpg 750w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-5-1140x830.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/48153-2\/pam-13\/"><img width="1024" height="927" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-1024x927.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-1024x927.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-300x272.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-768x695.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-1536x1391.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-2048x1855.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-600x543.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-750x679.jpg 750w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-13-1140x1032.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/48153-2\/pam-7\/"><img width="1024" height="678" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-1024x678.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-1024x678.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-768x508.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-1536x1016.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-2048x1355.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-600x397.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-750x496.jpg 750w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-7-1140x754.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/48153-2\/pam-8\/"><img width="1024" height="448" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-1024x448.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-1024x448.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-300x131.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-768x336.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-1536x672.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-2048x896.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-600x263.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-750x328.jpg 750w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/pam-8-1140x499.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a><\/div>