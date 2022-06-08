CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four hearings are coming up this summer to gather public comment on a Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. rate review.

The review is an expanded net energy cost case. It is a narrow, special purpose rate proceeding for electric utilities that allows recovery of some costs, the West Virginia Public Service Commission said in a news release.

The hearings will be June 22 at the Ohio County Courthouse, June 27 at the Mercer County Courthouse, June 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse and July 26 at PSC headquarters in Charleston. Each hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“These public comment hearings give the Commissioners an opportunity to meet face-to-face with the ratepayers, PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said. “However, if you can’t attend the hearings, you may still submit comments online or by mail. We want to hear from as many people as possible.”

More information is available at the commission’s website, referencing Case No. 22-0393-E-ENEC.