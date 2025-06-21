By Charles Young, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of West Virginia’s rising leaders, experts and decision-makers were honored Wednesday evening at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center during the State Journal’s Generation Next: 40 Under 40 celebration.

For nearly two decades, the annual distinction has recognized a class of the Mountain State’s finest sons and daughters — individuals who represent the state’s spirit of hard work, teamwork and service to others.

The members of the 2025 class of Generation Next: 40 Under 40 represent a wide array of careers, business sectors and communities from across the state, but each shares a commitment and passion for their chosen field.

