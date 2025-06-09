By Sierra Marling, Coal Valley News

DANVILLE, W.Va. — When Mina Bailey went to check her food stamps balance on the first of April, as she always does, she found her benefits — a little over $400 — had been stolen.

It turns out, Bailey, 75, of Raleigh County, was one of many recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits across the Mountain State who claimed their funds had been electronically stolen.

“Believe it or not, [the charges made on my account were] out of Chicago,” Bailey said. “Now, how did they do that? I just … my pea-sized brain just can’t comprehend that hardly. But [I] guess it happens.”

She reported the theft to local law enforcement after representatives from the state Department of Health and Human Services informed her that if more people report these thefts to the authorities, the better their chances would be for reimbursement. However, she has not received any updates or reimbursement.

