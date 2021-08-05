CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 The U.S. Department of Education is providing more than $516,000 to three higher education institutions in West Virginia to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's U.S. senators said.\r\n\r\nThe funding is allocated through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will be used to prevent, prepare and respond to the pandemic, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a news release Wednesday.\r\n\r\nAlderson Broaddus University will receive $317,569, Mercer County Technical Education Center will receive $105,541 and Monongalia County Technical Education Center will receive $93,681, the release said.\r\n\r\n\u201cAs the new school year quickly approaches, we must ensure West Virginia schools, colleges and universities are prepared to safely educate their students," Manchin said.\r\n\r\nCapito said she was glad to see the funding.\r\n\r\n\u201cFrom colleges to universities, trade to tech schools, all of these institutions are incredibly important to the fabric of our state, especially when it comes to preparing our workforce to be successful," she said.