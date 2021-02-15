Analysis: Impeachment proves imperfect amid US polarization
By JULIE PACE AP Washington Bureau Chief WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Republican senators spent an hour talking strategy with lawyers...
By ALAN FRAM and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Republicans voted Saturday to convict former President Donald...
By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial (all times local): 11:00 p.m. President...
By STEVE PEOPLES AP National Political Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican Party still belongs to Donald Trump. After...
By ALAN FRAM Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — In his speech Saturday from the Senate floor, Sen. Mitch McConnell delivered...
