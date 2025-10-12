By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Twelve candidates seeking to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia following the death of Justice Tim Armstead will be interviewed later this month in Charleston, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Friday.

The candidates, who submitted resumes to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, will be interviewed on Oct. 20, Morrisey said.

“We’re obviously going to be looking for someone with an unshakeable commitment to the rule of law and someone who’s going to serve the people of West Virginia with integrity, impartiality and a deep respect for the constitution,” Morrisey said.

